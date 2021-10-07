Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $32.50 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.50 million and approximately $453,347.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,168.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,566.52 or 0.06584157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.12 or 0.00336204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $622.22 or 0.01148674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00100702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.60 or 0.00523556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.38 or 0.00364377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00318726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,103,397 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

