Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.75

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.48, with a volume of 1180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Veritex alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,094.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $745,454. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.