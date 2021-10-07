Veolia Environnement S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.85 (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8486 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

VEOEY stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 143.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $35.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

