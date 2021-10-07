Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $50.79 on Monday. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

