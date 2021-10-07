Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.
Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $50.79 on Monday. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 676,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Vectrus Company Profile
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.