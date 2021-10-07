VeChain (VET) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. VeChain has a market cap of $7.15 billion and approximately $534.43 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000151 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00015861 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002499 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

