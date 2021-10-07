Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 2,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $107,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,423. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

