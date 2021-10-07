Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Down 5.3%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.15. 7,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 284,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jane Wright-Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,254 shares in the company, valued at $13,601,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,533 shares of company stock worth $1,737,423. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vaxcyte by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

