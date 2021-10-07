Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

