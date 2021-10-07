Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982,442 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 9.02% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,455,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 814,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

