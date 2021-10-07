Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,383 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 81,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 125,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 83,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $82.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.11 and a one year high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

