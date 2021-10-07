Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,530,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $125,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.86. 1,825,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,289. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

