Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.06 and last traded at $71.01. Approximately 342,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 416,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.39.

