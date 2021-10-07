Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lowered by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $20,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,214,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,694,000 after purchasing an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.75. 75,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,629. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.01.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

