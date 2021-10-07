Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,366,000 after acquiring an additional 94,960 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 413,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 69,324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $89.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

