Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 690,513 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,466,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 690,513 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.6% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Facebook worth $63,445,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.64. 26,320,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

