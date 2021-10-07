Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,269,064 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,322,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,269,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $11,506,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 83.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,334 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.71.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $204.00 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.39 and a 200-day moving average of $197.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

