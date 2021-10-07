Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 754,213 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.38% of Gilead Sciences worth $7,231,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

