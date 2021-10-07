Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.63 Billion Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $8,629,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,783 shares of company stock worth $8,165,038 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $629.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $624.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.84.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

