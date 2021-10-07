Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,520,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.62. 6,454,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212,626. The stock has a market cap of $383.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.57. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

