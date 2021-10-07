Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 959,620 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of AbbVie worth $16,298,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.32. 5,655,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,757. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $193.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

