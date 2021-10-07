Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 675,979 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $6,740,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

