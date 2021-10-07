Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 567,034 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Simon Property Group worth $6,156,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,275,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,907,000 after acquiring an additional 117,743 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,824,000 after acquiring an additional 81,065 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,229,000 after acquiring an additional 72,212 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $133.75 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.61.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

