Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. 12,693,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,694. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63.

