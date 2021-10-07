VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.91

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.91 and traded as high as $24.95. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 1,266 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)
Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.