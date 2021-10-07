VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.91

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.91 and traded as high as $24.95. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 1,266 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91.

Get VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.