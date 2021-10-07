VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Position Cut by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,570 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.59% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $30,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $32.88. 20,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,463. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

