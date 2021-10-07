Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,372,000 after buying an additional 213,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $199,369,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,668,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,538,000 after purchasing an additional 324,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

