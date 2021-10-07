Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Shares of VLOUF stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Vallourec has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $45.00.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

