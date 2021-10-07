V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Short Interest Up 31.1% in September

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the August 31st total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 79,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,843. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

