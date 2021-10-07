US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $3,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,276,000 after buying an additional 488,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.76 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

