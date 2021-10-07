Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.06

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

