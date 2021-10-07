urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Update

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UGRO stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. urban-gro has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $162.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in urban-gro by 128.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 207,271 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in urban-gro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in urban-gro by 6.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 251,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

