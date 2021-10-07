Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $49.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $64,267.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

