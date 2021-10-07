Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Upwork were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Upwork by 4.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 21.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 11.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $49.34 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -246.70 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

