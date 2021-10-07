UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $10.01

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $10.54. UP Fintech shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 65,694 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

