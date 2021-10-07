Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after buying an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,390,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,060,000 after buying an additional 35,916 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,386,000 after buying an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,381,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,082. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.96.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

