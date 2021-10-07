Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 475,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Universal stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.55. 2,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.54. Universal has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,794,000 after purchasing an additional 241,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Universal by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 660,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

