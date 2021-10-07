Unity Biotechnology’s (UBX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

UBX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.21. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

