United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) versus Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Head-To-Head Review

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United States Cellular and Cellcom Israel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Cellular 1 1 4 0 2.50 Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

United States Cellular currently has a consensus target price of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.04%. Given United States Cellular’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe United States Cellular is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United States Cellular and Cellcom Israel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Cellular $4.04 billion 0.68 $229.00 million $2.62 12.10 Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.42 -$53.00 million N/A N/A

United States Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of United States Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of United States Cellular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United States Cellular and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Cellular 4.47% 4.14% 1.90% Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32%

Summary

United States Cellular beats Cellcom Israel on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.