United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.58. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USM opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

