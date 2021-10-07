United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 786,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.29% of United Parcel Service worth $13,204,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $180.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.19 and a 200-day moving average of $196.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

