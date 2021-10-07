United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCBI stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.