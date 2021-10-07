Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.05.

UNP stock opened at $212.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

