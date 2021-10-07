Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.
UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.05.
UNP stock opened at $212.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
