Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by DRH Investments Inc.

DRH Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 14.2% of DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.05.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $213.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,479. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

