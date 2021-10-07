Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Up 23.3% in September

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,241,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UATG opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
