Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Up 23.3% in September

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,241,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UATG opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Get Umbra Applied Technologies Group alerts:

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.