Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) versus Stem (NYSE:STEM) Financial Survey

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Stem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ultralife and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stem 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ultralife presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.54%. Stem has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.25%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Ultralife.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ultralife and Stem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 1.06 $5.23 million N/A N/A Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Ultralife and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73% Stem N/A -229.86% -27.74%

Summary

Ultralife beats Stem on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

