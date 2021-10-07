Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 18.7% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $181.11 million and $3.03 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,191.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.37 or 0.01135542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.83 or 0.00344755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.27 or 0.00332652 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001190 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00014227 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00041302 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002968 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

