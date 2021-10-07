Ultra One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.65 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Ultra has a total market cap of $176.04 million and $3.65 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,500.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $619.30 or 0.01115839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00359474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.84 or 0.00275390 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001191 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00045819 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.