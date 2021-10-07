UBS Group Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,100.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,863.86.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,833.89 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,885.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,617.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

