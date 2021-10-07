UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €45.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €41.50 ($48.82).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

