Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,985 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.